Forest staffer injured in gun mishap, splinters went unnoticed during inspection

The incident took place right after a routine cleaning exercise at the South Rydak Range office under the Buxa Tiger Reserve (east) division

Anirban Choudhury Published 25.08.25, 10:24 AM
The injured forest staffer admitted to the Alipurduar district hospital on Sunday. Picture by Anirban Choudhury

A temporary staffer of the forest department was injured in Alipurduar district on Sunday morning when splinters from a departmental pellet gun struck his left hand.

The incident took place right after a routine cleaning exercise at the South Rydak Range office under the Buxa Tiger Reserve (east) division.

According to officials, foresters had cleaned firearms in the range office campus. However, one of the guns, a pellet rifle, had splinters lodged inside its barrel which went unnoticed during the inspection.

As the weapon was being handled, the splinters suddenly discharged, injuring the left hand of temporary staffer Susanta Majumder, 40.

Majumder collapsed on the spot.

Rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital, about 20 kilometres away, doctors performed surgery to remove the splinters.

By Sunday evening, he was stable, sources said.

Deputy field director of BTR (east), Debasish Sharma, confirmed the incident.

“The injured staff is in stable condition after the operation. The department will bear all medical expenses. This was an unfortunate incident caused due to carelessness,” he said.

Bus conductor hurt

A conductor of a private bus, who got off the bus at a red signal on APC Road in Calcutta, was hit by an “unknown vehicle” on Saturday evening.

Naba Dhar, 58, sustained multiple injuries, a police source said. The offending vehicle fled from the spot, the source added.

