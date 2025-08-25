Two fresh arrests in Trinamool Congress youth leader murder, accused count reaches five

The murder investigation of Trinamool Congress youth leader Amar Roy in Cooch Behar has moved a step forward with the arrest of two more accused, who are allegedly involved in direct firing at the deceased.

Badal Das and Mithun Roy, both in their late 20s, were arrested from Tapsikhata, about 7km from Alipurduar town on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total number of arrests in this case is now five.

“On August 23 (Saturday) Badal Das and Mithun Roy were picked up from Tapsikhata in Alipurduar,” said a police source.

The police said a 9mm pistol, four live rounds and a motorbike allegedly used in the crime have also been recovered.

Police said the pair directly took part in the firing and the bike they used in the murder has been recovered.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the Cooch Behar superintendent of police, confirmed

the arrests.

He also said two firearms, four live rounds and one motorbike have been recovered so far. The weapons will undergo forensic examination.

“Raids are on in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to track down the remaining accused,” the SP said.

Roy was gunned down in broad daylight on August 9 at Dodeyarhat market under Pundibari police station.

The son of Kuntala Roy, Trinamool’s Dowaiguri gram panchayat chief, was considered a rising youth leader in the district.

The first breakthrough came on August 17 with the arrest of Binay Roy from Siddheshwari village under Pundibari police station. His interrogation led police teams to Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun, where Narayan Barman, alias Bishal, and Kishore Barman, alias Bhogi, were arrested on August 21.

The deceased had had gone there to buy mutton in the market along with his driver, Alamgir Hossain, and a few companions on August 9 afternoon.

“As he returned towards his car, assailants wearing helmets arrived on motorbikes and fired multiple rounds at him,” sources said.

Sources said bullets struck Roy in the head and stomach, leading to his instant death.

“His driver tried to resist and was shot in the leg before being rushed to hospital. Panic swept the crowd,” a source added.

Sources said the motive appeared to be an old enmity.