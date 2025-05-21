MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy rains and thunderstorms disrupt flight operations at Delhi airport

Delhi airport operator DIAL said flight operations may be impacted due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in the national capital

PTI Published 21.05.25, 09:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said flight operations may be impacted due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in the national capital.

Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.

"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, flight operations may get impacted at Delhi Airport.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

