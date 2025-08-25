Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims reach Gangtok to warm welcome; journey resumed after pandemic

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet from Sikkim came to end for the year with over 450 pilgrims from across India completing the journey in the past three months.

The Union ministry of external affairs has decided to allow the journey to take place this year through two routes — the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu-la pass in Sikkim.

The Sikkim leg of the journey resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2025.

Sources said that the 10th and final batch of the 2025 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, comprising 48 pilgrims, reached Gangtok on August 23, bringing this year’s pilgrimage through Sikkim to a successful close.

The yatra began in June with the first group of 33 pilgrims crossing into Tibet via Nathula, situated over at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

While 10 groups undertook the sacred journey through Sikkim, five groups travelled via the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand.

Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are located in Tibet near the source of four major rivers of Asia, namely Indus, Sutlej, Brahmaputra and Karnali.

The altitude of Mount Kailash is around 21,000 feet.

Lake Mansarovar, some 20km southeast of Mount Kailash, is one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world. It is at an altitude of around 15,000 feet.

On their return after a journey of around 1,500km, the pilgrims were welcomed by the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) at a hotel in Gangtok.

The event was attended by chairman of the information and public relations department (IPRD) Ashit Rai as chief guest, along with chairman of STDC Lukendra Rasaily, CEO STDC Rajendra Chettri, ITBP personnel, and officials from various supporting agencies.

IPRD Ashit Rai said the rising number of pilgrims reflected the combined efforts of government departments in ensuring safety, logistics and facilities.

Rajendra Chettri, the CEO of STDC, and a pilgrim this year, noted that the journey underscored the importance of teamwork, discipline and mutual support among yatris and supporting staff.