Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall to lash Bengal from May 14 to 18: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warnings across several districts of both north and south Bengal for the next five days, from May 14 to May 18, attributing the conditions to a prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation and a trough extending from east Bihar to north Rayalaseema across multiple states.

According to the IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over east Bihar and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The trough originating from this system currently runs across Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Telangana, and extends up to North Rayalaseema at the same altitude.

In the presence of westerly to south-westerly lower-level winds and strong solar heating, enhanced thunderstorm activity with heavy rainfall is likely to affect parts of north Bengal, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected over several districts of south Bengal.

There is no large change expected in the maximum temperature across south Bengal districts over the next two days, with a gradual fall of 2-3°C anticipated in the subsequent three days.

Maximum relative humidity is likely to hover between 80-90 per cent over coastal districts and around 70-80 per cent over the interior regions.

Minimum relative humidity is forecasted to remain between 40-50 per cent in coastal districts and 30-40 per cent in interior districts.

May 14

In south Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

In north Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph), lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) are expected at one or two places in Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts may receive heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) with gusty winds and lightning.

May 15

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty winds (50-60 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rain are likely at one or two places over East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Jhargram and West Midnapore.

Other districts may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rain.

In north Bengal, all districts are likely to witness thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is expected at one or two places in Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri.

May 16

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are expected at one or two places over Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and West Burdwan.

The rest of the districts may receive thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

In north Bengal, all districts are likely to receive thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is expected at one or two places in North Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar.

May 17

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely at one or two places in Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

The remaining districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

In North Bengal, all districts are expected to receive thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and North Dinajpur.

May 18

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places across all districts of south Bengal.

North Bengal is expected to witness similar conditions, with all districts receiving thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and light to moderate rain.

Thunderstorms are likely to cause damage to standing vegetable crops and loose or unsecured structures.

The IMD advises people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and lightning and avoid staying in open areas.

It is strictly advised not to take shelter under trees or electric poles during such events.

With this extended period of active weather, residents across Bengal are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.