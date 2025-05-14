Hot and humid weather to persist over south Bengal till May 15: Met office

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast hot and humid weather conditions over several districts of South Bengal till May 15, attributing the situation to a prevailing upper air cyclonic circulation and accompanying trough line across eastern India.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Tuesday, an upper air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level continues to persist.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trough extending from the same cyclonic circulation now runs from east Bihar and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Rayalaseema across Jharkhand, Vidarbha, and Telangana at the same altitude.

Due to the influence of westerly to south-westerly lower-level winds and strong solar insolation heating, hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over south Bengal until May 15.

No change in maximum day temperatures is expected over the districts of South Bengal in the next two days, following which a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely over the next three days.

Humidity levels are expected to remain high.

Maximum relative humidity in the coastal districts is likely to be in the range of 80 to 90 percent, while interior districts may see it hover around 70 to 80 percent.

Minimum relative humidity is likely to be around 40 to 50 percent in coastal districts and 30 to 40 percent in interior regions.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad on both May 14 and May 15.

While the heat is expected to remain tolerable for the general public, the Met office has warned of a moderate health concern for vulnerable sections of the population.

Infants, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those engaged in outdoor activities or heavy work for extended periods are particularly at risk.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged heat exposure and restrict outdoor activities, especially between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Citizens are also urged to consume adequate amounts of water throughout the day, even in the absence of thirst, to prevent dehydration.