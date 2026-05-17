Three people arrested in Cooch Behar in connection with 2021 post-poll violence

Officers of the Sitai police station in Cooch Behar arrested three people in connection with a case related to the 2021 post-poll violence on Friday night and seized an improvised firearm and two rounds of live ammunition from one of them.

A police source said that Digambar Roy, a resident of Sitai’s Barathar, recently filed a complaint alleging that he was attacked during the clashes that broke out after the 2021 Assembly elections.

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Police conducted a raid on Friday and arrested Swapan Das, Jiban Das and

Bapan Das.

They found the firearm and the cartridges in Jiban’s possession, a source said.

The trio was produced at a court in Dinhata on Saturday. The court ordered them to be held in police custody for three days.

Meter box blaze

A fire broke out in a meter box of a four-storey building on Guru Prasad Chowdhury Lane on Amherst Street in Calcutta around 11am on Friday.

A fire tender brought it under control.

No one was injured.

Body found

The decomposed body of a man, around 50 years old, was found floating in the Adi Ganga below the Chetla railway bridge in Calcutta on Friday, said a police source.