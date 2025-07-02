MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three from Uttar Pradesh held for Rs 11 crore heist at Siliguri's Hill Cart Road jewellery shop

After the arrest, Sumit Kumar aka Rahul, Shyam Singh and Kamalesh Devi were produced in a local court there and brought to Siliguri on Tuesday evening on transit remand

Our Correspondent Published 02.07.25, 11:49 AM
Representational image

Siliguri Metropolitan Police have arrested three more persons, including a woman, in connection with the 11-crore robbery at a leading jewellery store in Siliguri's Hill Cart Road on June 22.

The trio, police sources said, were arrested on Sunday from Kasganj under the Aligarh division of Uttar Pradesh.

After the arrest, Sumit Kumar aka Rahul, Shyam Singh and Kamalesh Devi were produced in a local court there and brought to Siliguri on Tuesday evening on transit remand.

Sumit, police officers said, had masterminded the crime. “During the investigation, Sumit was found to be the prime accused. He was spotted in the CCTV footage during the robbery. The other duo was arrested for their involvement. Some stolen articles were recovered from their possession,” said B.C. Thakur, the deputy commissioner (east) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

With these arrests, six persons in connection with the jewellery heist have been nabbed so far.

On June 22 afternoon, an armed gang of eight, including women, had entered the store initially posing as customers, and decamped with gold and diamonds worth around 11 crore.

The same day, the police caught two gang members. One more was arrested from Bihar subsequently.

On Wednesday, the trio arrested from Wednesday would be produced in a local court here, said a police officer.

“We will seek their custody as they need to be interrogated to gather more information about the crime, about other members of the gang, to find out the whereabouts of the stolen items,” he said.

Police teams are conducting raids in some other states with the help of local police to nab some other gang members who are still at large.

