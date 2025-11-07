Temi-Namthing in South Sikkim turns pink with promise of Cherry Blossom Festival by ACT

The Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) will organise a Cherry Blossom Festival in Temi-Namthing, a constituency in south Sikkim, from this Sunday.

The three-day festival aims to promote rural tourism through cultural exchange and community engagement. The event will introduce astro-tourism to the state for the first time, offering visitors the opportunity to view the clear Himalayan night skies.

Raj Basu, the convener of ACT, said the festival is designed to push rural tourism by highlighting local culture and fostering cross-border tourism.

Three villages in southern Sikkim — Gangchung, Ben, and Chalamthang, which are approximately 70km from Gangtok — have been selected for their unique cultural and ecological features.

“Gangchung and Ben are predominantly Sherpa villages. During the festival, a new trekking route to Tendu Hill, located at an elevation of 9,500 feet, will be inaugurated. Another draw will be a scenic drive through the roads paved with blooming cherry trees in the Temi tea estate,” Basu said.

Temi is the only tea estate in the Himalayan state.

“Chalamthang — the first ‘vegetarian village’ of Sikkim and a model village of the state — will showcase its sustainable lifestyle and local organic cuisine. Visitors will be able to enjoy trekking, cultural performances, and authentic local delicacies in these villages,” Basu added.

Basu, a veteran of the tourism industry, emphasised that rural tourism in Sikkim is closely tied to the harvest season. The blossoming cherry trees (locally known as the Payu tree) symbolise the paddy harvest. The flowering typically lasts 15 to 20 days, marking a time of abundance and community celebration.

“We want the villagers to identify with this festival and celebrate it as the ‘Payu Tour Fest of Temi-Namthing’. Considering the clear skies common during this season, we are also introducing astronomy tourism to let visitors enjoy the sky view,” he added.

ACT, based in Siliguri, has been actively supporting cross-border tourism through similar festivals. Earlier this week, the association organised the Pachu Harvest Festival near Phuentsholing, Bhutan, followed by a Harvest Festival in Dhankuta, Nepal.

“Such initiatives strengthen cultural ties and promote sustainable tourism between India, Nepal, and Bhutan. These festivals serve as platforms for cultural exchange and regional cooperation,” said Basu.