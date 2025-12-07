Tech ease for man-animal conflict: Control room at Jaldapara to take quick action during danger

An integrated control room opened at the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar on Saturday to strengthen rapid response during man–animal conflict situations and enhance anti-poaching operations.

The primary aim of this facility is to effectively manage man–animal conflict in and around Madarihat. Two dedicated phone numbers have been circulated among the residents, enabling them to quickly contact the control room in case of emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of the Jaldapara wildlife division, said: “This initiative marks a significant step towards proactive monitoring, better public safety and wildlife protection in and around Jaldapara. We are determined to mitigate man–animal conflict, and we hope the integrated control toom will play a major role in achieving it.”

Jaldapara is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal.

Kaswan said the control room is connected to all field teams, beats and range offices of the division through an efficient radio telecommunication system, ensuring seamless communication and coordination.

The system is designed to operate even in areas where mobile networks remain unreliable. Critical information can be relayed through the radio system, enabling faster and more dependable communication.

Foresters said that a quick response team (QRT) will remain stationed at the control room. In the event of an incident, the team will use GPS technology to reach the location without delay. Thirty surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic points to monitor animal movement and detect suspicious human activity.

At least six persons, including two children, lost their lives in elephant attacks in Madarihat during the past 45 days, sparking public concern over the role of forest officials.

In response, the department has launched an extensive awareness programme, installed CCTV cameras, and on Saturday opened the integrated control room.

Sources said all nine range offices under the division have been integrated with the control room.

“If CCTV footage shows a wild animal entering a human habitat, the nearest officials will be immediately alerted. Villagers can also inform the control room directly by calling up the numbers, after which the information will be swiftly relayed to the beat or range office concerned for prompt action,” said a forester.