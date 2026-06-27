Suvendu Adhikari visits kin of BJP worker beaten to death in Howrah, vows swift justice

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited the residence of murdered BJP worker Prashanta Dey in Howrah's Bagnan, paid floral tributes to him and assured the bereaved family that police were working to solve the case at the earliest.

Adhikari, who did not speak to the media during the visit, met Dey's family members and conveyed his condolences.

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The chief minister also assured the family that one of its members would be provided a government job, according to Dey's relatives.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dey's son said the family had demanded capital punishment for those responsible for his father's murder.

"Our family urged the chief minister to ensure that the accused are hanged. He assured us that police are investigating the case and those involved will be brought to justice," he said.

Adhikari had earlier asserted that his government follows a 'zero tolerance' policy against political violence and had assured strict action in the case.

Howrah Rural SP had earlier said eight persons have so far been arrested in connection with the murder and investigation was underway.

Locals, however, claimed that the main accused, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was still absconding.

Dey (39), the vice-president of BJP's Booth 197 under Bagnan Mondal 5, was beaten to death in Santoshpur area of Bagnan in Howrah district on June 17.

His family claimed that Dey was assaulted and later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

He was declared brought dead at Bagnan Rural Hospital, while three other BJP workers sustained critical injuries and were shifted to a nursing home for treatment.

The killing triggered a political storm, with the BJP alleging that the attack was politically motivated.