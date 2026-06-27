Almost all accused in Kaliganj schoolgirl murder case held: Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said almost all accused named in the murder of a schoolgirl in West Bengal's Nadia district have been arrested, and his government's priority was to ensure justice for the victim.

In a post on X, he said in the past few days, Bengal police pursued leads across state lines to places like Gurgaon and Nagpur and "apprehended 12 more individuals" in connection with the case.

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Last Tuesday, two persons were arrested in connection with the murder, taking the total number of arrests in the case till then to 13.

Tamanna Khatun (13), a student from Kaliganj in Nadia district, died after she got hit by a bomb hurled during a Trinamool Congress victory procession taken out following the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll results on June 23 last year.

Adhikari said he was satisfied with the progress of the investigation and appreciated the efforts of the Krishnanagar District Police. "Justice for Tamanna is our priority, and we are delivering on our promise," he said.

Referring to his meeting with the victim's mother, he said, "Following my meeting with Tamanna's grieving mother, the police have acted swiftly to ensure the culprits face the full force of the law. I am pleased to inform the people of West Bengal that almost all of the FIR-named accused have now been arrested. " The 12 arrested have been identified as Jiarul Sk, Sabir Sk, Fakar Sk alias Ismile Sk, Hafizul Sk, Minarul Sk, Anisur Sk, Milan Sk, Rajabul Sk, Jakat Dk, Sahibul Sk, Amirul Sk and Rakibul Sk.

Adhikari said the arrests reflected his government's commitment to impartial policing.

"This swift action sends a clear message. Unlike the times of the previous regime, where culprits were distinguished by their political affiliations and police action was heavily influenced by the political identity of the victims, our government operates differently," he said.

"We have taken a strong, unyielding resolve to establish the 'Rule of Law' and completely abolish the dark era where the 'Law of the Ruler' prevailed. A crime is a crime and action will be taken impartially, promptly and without any fear or favour, irrespective of the victim's or accused person's identity," the chief minister added.

Police had initially claimed that the girl's death could have occurred after she was hit by the splinters of the bomb, which was hurled during a clash between two groups in the locality over a rivalry.