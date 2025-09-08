Study on jumbo dung bares food choices for future avoidance of elephant-human conflict

The forest department in Jhargram — the most vulnerable pocket for human-animal conflict in Jungle Mahal — recently conducted a survey and analysis of elephant dung to find out what the animals prefer to eat.

The initiative specifically aimed to identify the fruit trees favoured by elephants as planting them would help keep elephants in forests and not raid human habitats in search of food, said forest officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

After analysing elephant dung in around 70 locations, the forest department discovered several tree species that the animals consumed. This information helped them plant those species in large numbers across Jhargram forests.

“We knew that many plants like mango, jackfruit and bamboo were among the elephants’ favourite foods. However, we had no idea that elephants love jamun (black plum) so much, which we found out after analysing the dung. We then started planting jamun trees in our nurseries in large numbers,” said a senior forest official in Jhargram.

According to him, around 2.5 lakh fruit saplings have been planted in elephant habitats across different areas of the Jhargram forests to increase food source for the animals.

“The survey in elephant habitats included walking along the elephant trails and analysing dung. In one such analysis, five items — bael, jamun, wild khejur, wild potato and khurchi — were observed in a dung sample,” said Jhargram divisional forest officer Umar Imam.

“This also pointed to the fact that the quality of greenery is improving in Jhargram forests due to the collective efforts of the forest department through plantation.... The study also gives us direction toward developing nursery models and plantations suited to habitat improvement. Using dung analysis, we have been able to raise more than 50 fodder species for elephants in the forest,” he said.

Jhargram faces severe human-elephant conflict, resulting in human deaths. Farmers suffer as elephants raid their crops. Elephants are also known to vandalise homes and damage property for food.

According to forest department sources, in the financial years 2022–23 and 2023–24, a total of 26 and 17 people, respectively, were killed in human-elephant conflicts in Jhargram.

However, in 2024–25, the number dropped to six, which forest officials ascribed to multi-pronged efforts.

“The forest department has taken multiple steps, including increased surveillance and precautionary measures, to reduce human deaths caused by elephants,” said a senior forest official.

“However, the problem persists because Jhargram forests do not have enough food sources to sustain a large elephant population. If we can create sufficient food sources inside the forest, the animals won’t have a reason to raid human habitats,” he added.