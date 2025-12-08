Hill bridge launch 'symbol' for Gorkhaland, project completed without support from government

A bridge spanning around 140 feet — called the Gorkhaland bridge — was inaugurated in Darjeeling on Sunday. Its symbolism is likely to resonate beyond the hills, given the strong sentiments associated in the plains of Bengal with the demand for a separate Gorkhaland.

The bridge over the Balason river was not built by the government, but by shramik dan (volunteer labour by villagers) and Ajoy Edwards, chief convener of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), who provided the cement and rods for the construction.

The project began in January 2025 and was completed in nearly a year with participation from local communities.

According to political analysts, the name of the bridge and the circumstances in which it was built could affect the hills ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections.

A written statement issued by Edwards’s office said “the project faced political pressure, as well as administrative and police obstruction, with several attempts made to halt the work.”

“Shri Suraj Tamang, the area coordinator, was assaulted and threatened by miscreants during the construction phase. Despite these challenges, the local community continued their daily efforts and successfully completed the project,” the statement reads.

Edwards’s office further clarified that the bridge has been named the Gorkhaland bridge to honour the “collective struggle, unity and shared aspiration of the people”.

“The bridge stands as a reminder of the historic movement and the enduring aspiration for a separate state of Gorkhaland,” stated Edwards.

The call for Gorkhaland is still the guiding force behind Darjeeling politics.

The demand has been muted of late, with no significant political party from the hills raising the issue after the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation.

“In this context, Edwards’ decision to name the bridge 'Gorkhaland' and put up a huge name plate (of more than 60 feet) is not being lost among many in the hills,” said a political expert.

Edwards’s IGJF is the main Opposition party in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The GTA is run by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatrantik Morcha (BGPM), which is an ally of Trinamool Congress in the hills.

Thapa has never opposed the demand of Gorkhaland, but the Trinamool Congress is explicitly against any further division of Bengal.

The bridge, around 18km from Darjeeling town, connects Toongsoong (a closed tea garden) with Pokhriabong.

IGJF claimed that a “total of 29 local samaj (community organisations) had appealed to Edwards for intervention after their appeal to the administration had fallen on deaf ears”.

A Bengal government notification issued on February 16, 2017, laid down the guidelines for entities other than government agencies constructing bridges or culverts.

“Individuals have to apply online at the web portal www.wbiwd.gov.in of the irrigation and waterways department for permission before construction,” said a source.

“Despite lack of government approval, the bridge was completed and inaugurated largely because of the political sensitivity involved, as no one can oppose statehood sentiments in the hills,” said a political analyst.