After mosque call, Humayun Kabir plans grand Quran recitation ceremony in Murshidabad

Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir, on Sunday made a dramatic political turn, declaring that he would not resign as MLA “in public interest”.

Bharatpur MLA Kabir said he planned to organise a grand Quran recitation ceremony in Beldanga, Murshidabad, engaging one lakh Muslim clerics and hosting a large community feast. His comments came barely 24 hours after he laid the foundation stone of a proposed Babri Masjid-style mosque in Beldanga.

Responding to the Bhagavad Gita recitation event organised in Calcutta on Sunday by a Hindu organisation said to be close to the RSS, Kabir said he respected all faiths and would not comment on the gathering.

“I respect all religious faiths and will not comment on the recitation of Bhagavad Gita. But I will too arrange a daylong Qur’an recitation programme in Beldanga offering food for all,” he said.

He also revealed that he was in talks with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM for a possible alliance aimed at countering both the BJP and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in the coming Assembly elections.

The Bharatpur MLA said he was open to joining hands with any party except the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, and that he had “no prejudice” against the Congress or AIMIM, with whom he has already “begun talks” for a pre-poll understanding. According to him, he wanted the tie-up to prevent both the BJP and Trinamool from returning to power in Bengal.

“I have already talked to Asaduddin Owaisi. He called me and invited me to join his party. But, I didn’t accept it. There was no talk of seat sharing so far. I will most likely visit Hyderabad for a talk with him in January. I will go for an alliance with him. He will too come to Bengal later to finalise the negotiation,” Kabir told reporters.

Till Sunday evening, there was no response from Owaisi to Kabir’s claim.

Vowing to end Trinamool rule in Bengal with what he described as overwhelming Muslim support, Kabir said he would not allow chief minister Mamata Banerjee to return to power for a fourth term.

“Trinamool’s Muslim vote bank will be finished this time,” he said, adding he would not resign as MLA because “a large number of people, particularly students, come every day for my signature to avail benefits under various welfare schemes".

Preparing to launch his own political outfit on December 22, Kabir said he would take on Trinamool democratically in the 2026 polls and his new party would contest 135 of Bengal’s 294 seats. He would contest from both Bharatpur and Rejinagar “to honour the wishes of people”.

“I cannot cheat my community. My work will be for Muslims. I will field candidates in 135 seats. It will be a game-changer,” Kabir said at his Behrampur residence, adding that he was keen to “teach a few lessons” to Trinamool veterans Firhad Hakim and Kalyani Banerjee.

Kabir also hinted at defections from Trinamool once his party was launched, referring to Hariharpara MLA Niyamat Sheikh. Sheikh did not respond to repeated calls and texts by this correspondent.

“I will not let the BJP come to power in Bengal and at the same time will not allow Trinamool to form its next government,” Kabir said, adding that “many industries across India are going to help me build the Babri Mosque”.

Construction is expected to begin by February-end.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused Kabir of fostering communal tension. “In the name of the Babri Mosque, Humayun Kabir is trying for poisonous communal polarisation.... We condemn it strongly,” Ghosh said.

On Sunday, Kabir again visited the proposed mosque site were thousands gathered with trucks and tractors loaded with bricks. “I did not expect so many people to respond to my call,” he said.