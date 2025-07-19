South Bengal braces for rain from July 23 as IMD warns of low-pressure formation over north Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 24, bringing heavy rain in some south Bengal districts next week, the India Meteorological Department said.

Owing to monsoon flow and strong moisture incursion, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over north Bengal districts till July 22, it said.

Rainfall is expected to increase in south Bengal with isolated downpour in some districts from July 23, due to the anticipated low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 22, it said in a bulletin.

The south Bengal districts of South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are likely to experience heavy rain from July 23, with light to moderate rainfall in all the other districts of the region, the IMD said.

The weatherman also forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds in Kolkata and some other south Bengal districts on Saturday.

The metropolis received 32.6-mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, it added.

