IMD issues seven-day alert for Bengal: Thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall likely across multiple districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day forecast for south and north Bengal from July 18 to July 25, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall across several districts.

While the early days bring isolated thunderstorms, the latter half of the week is expected to see intensified activity, especially in coastal areas and northern hilly districts.

In Kolkata, Friday’s forecast includes thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, along with lightning in one or two places.

South 24 Parganas is likely to see thunderstorms on the first two days and heavy rainfall forecast on July 24 and 25. East Midnapore is expected to experience thunderstorms during the first three days, with rainfall resuming later in the week.

In West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura, thunderstorms are expected in the first three days, followed by a brief dry spell and a return of rainfall on July 24.

North 24 Parganas is likely to see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on July 22 and 23. West Bardhaman is also under a thunderstorm alert through the first three days.

Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia are forecast to have isolated thunderstorms at intervals. IMD warnings point to possible damage to crops, waterlogging, damage to kutcha houses and roads, lightning hazards, and reduced visibility during intense rain.

Advisories urged people to avoid waterlogged areas, secure livestock, stay indoors during storms, and avoid handling fertilizers and pesticides during this period.

There are no alerts for fishermen off the Bengal coast.

In north Bengal, districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda are expected to remain wet throughout the week.

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may receive 7–11 cm of rainfall, along with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning during the weekend, with Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri expected to receive very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm).

Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, and North Dinajpur are also under heavy rain alerts for the early part of the week. Kalimpong is under continuous heavy rainfall alerts during the weekend.

Advisories for north Bengal focus on traffic regulation, taking shelter during intense rain, and avoiding landslide-prone zones. South Bengal advisories warn against sheltering under trees and electric poles, and avoiding contact with open water sources during adverse weather.