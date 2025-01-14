Snowfall in Sandapkhu, Sikkim's upper reaches: Siliguri receives showers

The upper reaches of Sikkim, and Sandapkhu — the highest point in Bengal — have been witnessing snowfall since Sunday evening, much to the elation of tourists visiting the region.

Darjeeling and its surroundings witnessed patches of white cover on Monday, caused by hailstorms and rain.

In the foothills, it rained in Siliguri and the surroundings in the evening, which brought down the mercury and increased the chill feel.

Rohan Pradhan, a resident of Sukhiapokhri in the Darjeeling district from where tourists and trekkers head for Sandakphu, said, it was shivering cold in Sukhiapokhri and Manebhanjan as it rained in the afternoon.

“Also, it snowed in the upper reaches like Tonglu, Tumling and Sandakphu,” said Pradhan.

Dawa Gyalpo Sherpa, the field director of adventure tourism of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), also said there was snowfall in Sandakphu

on Monday.

“Also, the hailstorm and rain at many places in Darjeeling district, including the district headquarters, dipped the temperature,” said Sherpa.

In Sikkim, the administration restricted the movement of tourists to certain destinations so that they did not get stuck in those places because of the deposition of ice.

In the east, tourists were allowed to move up to 15th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg which connects Nathu-la, Chhangu (Tsomgo) Lake and Zuluk on the RN Road.

“Similarly, in the north, permits were issued for only till Lachung and Lachen and not to other destinations,” said a source.

Lachen and Lachung, opened for tourists in December last year after a gap of over one year, have experienced regular snowfall. Hundreds of tourists are flocking to these places every day.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Sikkim said they issued an alert for snowfall in certain locations of the Himalayan state.

“Along with snowfall, there is a forecast of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms in some parts of Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng districts,” said one of them.

Also, light to moderate rainfall might occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills and also in the foothills, he added. In Siliguri, the moderate rainfall brought down the temperature in the evening.