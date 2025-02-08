Small Industries Development Bank of India pact to help industry units

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which functions under the Union finance ministry, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Jalpaiguri Dabgram Industries Owners’ Welfare Association (JDIOWA) at the Dabgram Industrial Park, located in the southern outskirts of Siliguri, on Friday.

The industrial park, which was established in the mid-eighties, has 130 MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) units. They include units that manufacture plastic products, animal fodder, paper, toys, and batteries and also units that are into fruit processing, tea processing and milk production.

Sources said SIDBI has taken up a scheme to help the MSMEs in addressing their financial and infrastructural gaps.

“It has identified 100 Business Members Organisations (BMO) across the country under its Programme for capacity building of BMOs (PROMO) scheme so that the organizations can help their members who rush MSME units to avail financial assistance and other benefits through different schemes,” said a source.

As a part of the project, the bank has selected JDIOWA as one of the 100 BMOs. Today, Chiranjit Mondal, an assistant general manager of SIDBI, and Mohan Debnath, president of the association, signed the MoU at the association’s office.

The Dabgram park employs around 5,000 people, said Sumit Ghosh, general secretary of the association.