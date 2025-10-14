MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Durgapur medical student gang-rape case: Police nab victim’s friend, total arrests at 6

PTI Published 14.10.25, 08:57 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Police on Tuesday evening arrested a friend of the medical student of a private college, who was allegedly gangraped in West Bengal’s Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a senior police officer said.

The accused had accompanied the victim when she had gone outside the campus of the medical college to fetch food on the evening of the alleged crime, he said.

The Malda resident was arrested after police found his replies to be incoherent, the officer said.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police to ensure no unauthorised entry takes place inside the private medical college and hospital at Durgapur, where the gang rape victim is undergoing treatment.

The court also ordered that adequate security arrangements be made to ensure tranquility in the area.

Protests have been held by opposition political parties near the institute following the incident.

A vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed Durgapur Police Commissionerate to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the hospital and the medical college premises without proper authorisation.

A petition was filed before the high court by an NGO seeking direction to the West Bengal government to deploy an appropriate number of police officers to safeguard the campus in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Earlier, five people were apprehended in connection with the case.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on October 10.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Arrest Medical Student Police
