Estranged baby jumbo finds a home: Foresters tend to 15-day-old elephant rescued from swollen river

Forest department employees of Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary, busy restoring normality in the forests after the recent flood, have found a tender new responsibility — a 15-day-old female elephant calf separated from its herd.

The baby elephant was brought to Holong Pilkhana in Jaldapara on October 8 after being rescued from the swollen Mechi river in the Kurseong division of Darjeeling district on October 5.

The calf was separated from its mother in the Tarabari area near Siliguri, swept away by strong currents during the flood.

It later drifted downstream to Moniram, where it was rescued in a joint effort by Indians and Nepalis, in a rare act of cross-border compassion.

In an initial attempt to reunite it with its mother, the elephant calf was released in

the Kolabari forest, which is under the jurisdiction of the Kurseong forest division.

However, despite continuous monitoring, the baby elephant was not able to locate the herd and continued to wander alone.

Considering its age and vulnerability, forest officials decided to transfer it to Jaldapara for expert care.

The calf is now under the close supervision of veteran mahouts and the sanctuary’s veterinary team. “At present, the calf is doing well and responding positively to care,” said Parveen Kaswan, divisional forest officer, Jaldapara wildlife division.

“We have deployed experienced mahouts to look after her, and our veterinary officer is keeping a close watch on its condition,” added Kaswan.

Forest officials have expressed gratitude to both Indian and Nepali villagers for their quick and compassionate action that saved the baby elephant's life.

Sources in the department stated that the elephant calf was being given special baby food and medicines to boost immunity.

For now, it will remain in an isolation ward for at least three weeks for observation.

Well-known elephant expert Parbati Barua lauded the arrangement: “Holong Central Pilkhana has the infrastructure and experienced mahouts to care for abandoned elephants. I am hopeful this baby will soon be in stable condition.”