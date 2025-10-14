Durgapur gang-rape case: Police take accused to crime spot for scene reconstruction

The Durgapur police on Tuesday took the five accused in the gang-rape of a second-year medical student to the wooded area where the incident took place for reconstruction of the crime scene.

The clothes that the five accused were wearing on the day of the incident have also been collected and sent for forensic examination.

“We want to check for trace of DNA on the garments that the accused were wearing to make a fool-proof case,” said an officer.

The survivor’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate later on Tuesday.

Two of the accused who were arrested on Monday were taken to their village close to the campus where the incident took place. The fifth accused in the case was arrested from one of his relatives in another part of the industrial town.

On Friday night the survivor went for a stroll and some evening snack when she was accosted by the perpetrators who made lewd comments, chased away her companion and dragged her to the nearby wooded area.

According to the police, the incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, though chief minister Mamata Banerjee, before her departure from Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, asked why the survivor was outside the hostel past midnight.

The survivor’s father and the college authorities (in a statement) have clarified that she had returned to the hostel around 9.30 pm.

According to the cops, there are some discrepancies in the statements made by the private medical college authorities and her companion.

Among the five accused, one according to the cops, was employed as a security guard at the medical college till some years ago. Another accused was employed as an attendant on temporary basis at another private hospital in the township. The third accused, who lives in the nearby village, is a day-labourer. These three accused were arrested on Sunday. The fourth accused is a casual employee with the civic body.