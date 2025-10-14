GTA pleads for disaster tag after deluge, seeks state and Centre’s nod

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha, cutting across political lines, were unanimous that the recent deluge in Darjeeling be declared a “disaster” both by the state and the Centre.

An official notification by the governments, either by Centre or the state independently, ensures more benefits for the disaster-hit areas in terms of money and infrastructure development.

So far, neither the Centre nor the state government has officially declared the Darjeeling landslides and flood as a “disaster”.

“In between the fight of two powers (Centre and state), we minnows (Darjeeling) are getting trampled. Let us rise above politics. The tragedy we have faced must be officially declared a disaster,” Edwards, chief convener of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front, told the GTA Sabha.

Edwards also recorded his speech and made it public through Facebook.

He said that the GTA Sabha chairman Anjul Chowhan had requested him not to make this recording public but he went ahead because of the people. “The Chairman of the Sabha had requested me not to make this recording public. However, I owe it to our people to let them hear what their elected representatives are saying inside the House,” Edwards wrote in his verified Facebook account.

After the meeting, Chowhan said that in the meeting Sabha members had risen above politics for a humanitarian cause.

“We want the state to declare the tragedy as a disaster,” said Chowhan.

The GTA Sabha decided to form a disaster coordination committee with Kamal Sabha, GTA Sabha member in charge of disaster management, as the chairman.

Anit Thapa, the chief executive of the GTA, has been made co-chairman and Opposition leader Edwards and Binay Tamang have been included in the committee.

“The committee will take forward the demand (disaster declaration),” said Chowhan.

The GTA Sabha chairman said that they estimated damages to the tune of ₹950 crore.

“We are still updating the list,” said Chowhan.

So far, 21 people have lost their lives in the GTA area. One person, a tourist from Calcutta, is still missing.