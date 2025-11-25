SIR-induced 'reverse migration' to Bangladesh: Bengal Governor takes train to reach Murshidabad

Amid reports of the ongoing "reverse migration" of hundreds of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the wake of the SIR exercise, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday morning left for Murshidabad to take stock of the ground situation, an official said.

Bose had on Monday visited the Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas district and interacted with local people to take a first-hand stock of the ground situation there. He had also held a meeting with senior BSF officials.

Bose, who stayed the night at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, took the Hazardwari Express from Ranaghat to reach Mursidhabad, the official said.

"The governor will take stock of the situation there, speak to the locals, meet district authorities and review administrative preparedness in vulnerable zones," he told PTI.

The SIR is a "crucial and important" exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission of India, the governor had said in Kolkata.

"Multiple interpretations are being made of the media reports of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants trying to return to their country after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was implemented in the state. I want to take stock of the ground situation with my own eyes so that I can form an opinion myself,” Bose told reporters in the city.

