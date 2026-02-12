Siliguri: Police arrest key accused in Matigara schoolboy murder, public demands justice

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police made an important breakthrough in the murder of a schoolboy of Matigara on the outskirts of Siliguri, as they intercepted Raj Paswan, suspected to be the main accused, on Tuesday night.

This is the second arrest in the case. An acquaintance of the victim — also a minor — was arrested earlier on Tuesday in connection with the case.

“Last night (Tuesday), we arrested the youth for his involvement in the case. Our officers will interrogate him to gather more information about the crime. Probe is on to ascertain if more people were involved in the crime,” said a senior police officer.

On Monday night, the body of Subhajit Modak, 15, a resident of Simultala under the Matigara police station, was recovered from a tea estate near Sukna. He had been missing since Saturday evening.

Cops suspected he was strangled to death with something like a belt. During the probe, they found that about a month ago, the boy was reportedly involved in a dispute with this acquaintance over a personal matter.

Although the matter appeared to have been settled after some arguments, police believe that the enmity festered and led to the crime.

This acquaintance knew Paswan, who is in his mid-20s.

Subhajit, his acquaintance and Paswan lived in the same area.

During the course of the probe, the police arrested the acquaintance and learnt from him Paswan's role in the crime.

Protest in court

On Wednesday, as the news of Raj Paswan's arrest spread, over 100 residents of Simultala, including the deceased boy’s family members, other relatives and neighbours, reached the court premises in Siliguri.

The angry crowd raised slogans and demanded stringent punishment for the accused, some even calling for Paswan's capital punishment.

When the cops took Paswan from the court lock-up to present him before the court, a section of protesters rushed towards him and tried to beat him up.

Cops somehow managed to take the accused back to the lock-up. Additional forces reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, Paswan was produced in court. The court heard the case and sent him in police custody for five days, sources said.