Siliguri institute to host ‘First Quest’ personality pageant on November 22

The Inspiria Knowledge Campus, a higher education institution from Siliguri, will host ‘First Quest’ — a personality pageant event — on November 22.

The event will be organised as part of ‘inskills’ — Inspiria’s soft-skills programme designed to help students grow into confident, employable and self-managed individuals.

“At ‘inskills’, we help students practice what they learn until it becomes a natural part of who they are. Each session builds steady habits for clear thinking, confident action and balanced growth. The ‘First Quest’ event allows us to witness this transformation, when emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and adaptability begin to shape how they live and work,” said Geetanjali Rathore, programme architect at ‘inskills’..

She mentioned that since its launch in May 2023, inskills has supported more than 1,500 students in developing communication and leadership.

According to her, ‘First Quest’ will be the grand finale of the third Inskills course on personal grooming and personality development.

“It is presented as an engaging personality pageant and celebrates the growth of Inspiria’s students, and affirms their readiness for the professional world through demonstrations of essential soft skills,” she added.

Representatives of the institution said that participants will compete for five unique titles, each reflecting a vital aspect of personal and professional development.

“The programme will conclude with the crowning of Mr and Miss First Quest, recognising the two finalists who exhibit exceptional communication skills, emotional maturity and confidence,” said a source.