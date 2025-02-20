Siliguri civic body gets annexe building as Mayor Gautam Deb inaugurates new facility

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri, inaugurated a building of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) here on Wednesday.

The new building has been developed as the annexe of the existing administrative building of the SMC — the largest civic body in north Bengal.

The five-storey building, sources said, has been built at a cost of ₹1.16 crore. Each floor is spread over an area of 1,500 square feet.

“There will quality control lab, parking space for two-wheelers, and charging points for e-vehicles on the ground floor. The office of the water supply section will be on the first floor, the health department of the civic body will function on the second floor and the disaster management control room will be on the third floor of the building,” said Deb.

The inauguration of the new building was made just a couple of days before the present Trinamool board at SMC finishes its third year of tenure.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb inaugurates the annexe building of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

On February 22, 2022, Deb assumed the mayor’s office as his party came to power in the civic body here for the first time.

The top floor will have a conference hall and the solid waste management section of the civic body, the mayor said.

The new building will get power supply from solar panels. A Swiss agency will install the panels with a capacity to generate 25KV of power.

The civic body will spend another ₹40 lakh on the project, said sources.

SMC report card

The TMC board in SMC will publish a report card on February 22, on the occasion of its third anniversary, to share details of what they have done during the past three years with residents of the civic area.

“So far, we have published two annual reports during the past years. This time, as it is the third year of our tenure, we will present an elaborate report card of all these years,” said Deb.

The report card will be formally released at a function at the Dinabandhu Mancha.

“There will be a presentation by the civic body about the achievements of the board. The mayor will join in a short interactive session with residents congregating at the venue,” said a source.