Sikkim’s ‘ethnic day’ takes off, work culture meets tradition worn by employees

As a celebration of culture within the corridors of governance, Sikkim government employees started wearing traditional dress to work from Thursday.

Most government offices in Sikkim added a splash of colour and tradition as employees arrived in traditional attire to mark the start of the ‘traditional wear work day’, which was initiated by the state.

The home department had earlier stated that “in recognition of the rich cultural diversity and enduring traditions that define the unique identity of Sikkim...” and to foster pride in the cultural heritage of all its employees and affiliated organisations, the government would encourage all its employees to wear the traditional dress to work on Thursdays.

Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha, additional political secretary to chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), said: “Sikkim’s greatest strength lies in its unity amidst diversity. Through traditional Thursdays, we wish to honour our shared heritage while reaffirming our collective commitment to serve the people with integrity and harmony under the leadership of our chief minister.”

Over the past few months, different departments have been encouraging employees to attend work once a week in traditional attire. The Sikkim government identified a particular date, and Thursday marked the first day of this initiative.

The initiative was compared with similar policies and socio-political controversies surrounding traditional practices mandated by the government in neighbouring regions.

A senior Sikkim government official had earlier told this newspaper that their intention is to respect the diverse traditions and cultures that coexist within the Himalayan state.