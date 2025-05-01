Sikkim government to conduct free infertility health camp to boost population growth

The Sikkim government has decided to conduct a free infertility health camp to boost population growth as studies have suggested that the Himalayan state has the lowest fertility rate in the country.

Sources said that the Namchi district administration, in collaboration with the departments of health and family welfare and women, child, senior citizen and divyangjan welfare, would hold the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The camp will be held on May 4 at the Jorethang community hall,” said a source.

Officials said the initiative would aim to raise awareness about infertility issues, offer medical consultations and provide guidance on treatment options to couples facing conception challenges.

“During the camp, participants will benefit from services such as IVF consultation, fertility counselling, awareness on issues like preservation of eggs, sperms and embryos, including the process of freezing for individuals planning late marriages or undergoing cancer treatment,” the source added.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2021, Sikkim’s fertility rate is the lowest in the country.

From the total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.01 in 2009, it has come down to 1.1 now. The national fertility rate has also come down from 2.6 to 2.0 during the same period. TRF is the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime.

Sikkim has registered a negative decadal growth of population to become the only state after Nagaland to witness a shrinking population in the country.

“With more nuclear family setups coming, people focus on providing the best to one child or at best two children. Late marriages are also not uncommon and women are more career-oriented, delaying babies,” said a medical professional.