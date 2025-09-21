MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shootout at south Kolkata gym in Charu market area triggers panic, police say probe ongoing

Police say they have recorded the statements of the gym owner and some eyewitnesses

PTI Published 21.09.25, 04:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Armed men opened fire at a gym in the busy Charu Market area in south Kolkata on Sunday, triggering a panic, police said.

The gunmen, wearing raincoats and helmets, arrived on a two-wheeler and barged into the gym on the arterial Deshapran Sashmal Road, looking for its owner Joy Kamdar, they said.

Unable to find the gym owner, they fired two rounds in the air and left, they added.

Police said they were investigating the incident from all angles and trying to ascertain if a business rivalry or an extortion bid was the cause of it.

No one was injured in the firing, they said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the armed men who are yet to be identified.

Police said they have recorded the statements of the gym owner and some eyewitnesses.

The gym was teeming with people when the incident happened, police said.

"We have been here for about a year, and such an incident did not happen in the past," a gym employee said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

