Police urge tourists to stay put as Dudhia bridge collapse halts Darjeeling travel

After heavy rain triggered landslides and cut off road connectivity on key routes in North Bengal, Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praween Prakash urged tourists and locals to remain where they are until conditions improve.

“We will continue updating our social media handles with the latest information,” he said. “We advise all tourists to stay where they are. Once the Rohini road is cleared, movement will be possible, as heavy rainfall has blocked the roads. Those planning to visit Darjeeling should postpone their trip, but urgent travelers may be allowed via an alternative route. We aim to normalise the roads soon. Locals and hoteliers are requested to guide tourists and advise them to wait for 3–4 hours.”

Darjeeling was currently having a post-Durga Puja tourist rush from Kolkata and other parts of Bengal. Hundreds of visitors already in the hills are likely to be affected.

At least seventeen people have died in Darjeeling after relentless rain over the weekend triggered multiple landslides and cut off key roads connecting the hill district with the rest of West Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim.

Officials said the calamity has severed connectivity to the Himalayan state entirely, leaving residents and tourists stranded in the region.

The disaster unfolded after continuous heavy rainfall lashed Darjeeling and its adjoining areas on Sunday, causing slopes to give way at several points.

The downpour also led to the collapse of the Dhudia bridge, an iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia which connects Siliguri and Mirik. The bridge’s collapse has blocked the Siliguri-Darjeeling State Highway 12, one of the region’s most vital transport arteries.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert on Saturday for Darjeeling and other sub-Himalayan districts, including Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata, an orange alert continues to be active for Darjeeling and nearby districts, indicating the possibility of more intense showers in the coming hours.

In response, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) announced the temporary closure of all major tourist attractions in Darjeeling, including Tiger Hill and the Rock Garden.

The iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the toy train has also suspended operations until conditions stabilise.

BJP leader and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista expressed grief over the loss of lives and widespread destruction in the hill districts.

“I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts,” he said. “There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation, and in touch with the relevant authorities,” Bista wrote on X.

Local authorities said teams have been deployed to clear debris and restore partial connectivity, though continuous rainfall is hampering rescue and repair work.

Emergency shelters are being set up for those displaced by the landslides.

The Bengal Police have opened an emergency helpline for stranded tourists and residents at 9147889078.