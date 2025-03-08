7-day missile firing drill ends; Firepower demonstrations under simulated combat situations

A week-long anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) field firing exercise conducted by the eastern command of the Indian army ended at the Teesta field firing range on the outskirts of Siliguri on Thursday.

Army sources said multiple missiles were successfully launched under simulated combat conditions during the exercise.

The infantry and the mechanised infantry units of the army also joined the exercise and demonstrated synergy, tactical coordination and battlefield proficiency.

“They achieved pinpoint accuracy during the exercise while firing the anti-tank guided missiles,” said a source.

The mechanised infantry units, sources said, demonstrated their firepower skills by launching the missiles from infantry combat vehicles.

“The exercise was carried out for precision engagement of armoured targets using the ATGMs during day and night arrangements over extended ranges in simulated battlefield scenarios,” said a source.

“It also ensured seamless integration of infantry and mechanized infantry for coordinated warfare,” it added.

Since the start of 2025, the defence forces have conducted multiple field exercises in north Bengal, especially near the crucial Siliguri corridor area.

The corridor, which is often referred to as the “chicken’s neck”, is a strategically important area for the country as it is the slimmest part of the Indian sub-continent with Nepal and Bangladesh borders in the north and south, and the India-China and the India-Bhutan borders nearby.

In January, the defence forces conducted the Devil’s Strike, an exercise involving the army and the Indian Air Force.

Again, last month, the army concluded a month-long field exercise involving the T-20 tanks.

“Considering the political changes in Bangladesh and the proximity to China, the armed forces are on high alert. The exercises hint that the armed forces are steadfastly focusing on the Siliguri corridor and the adjoining international borders to ensure that the corridor is safe,” said a retired defence personnel based in Siliguri.

The corridor, which is barely 24km wide near Siliguri, is the sole transit route that connects the northeastern parts of India with the rest of the country.

“Through such exercises, the armed forces also carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the defence systems, the proficiency of its personnel and their adaptability in diverse operational scenarios,” said a source.