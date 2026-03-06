Detection of bird flu in north Sikkim prompts district administration to review preventive measures

A case of avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, was detected in north Sikkim, prompting the district administration to convene a coordination meeting on Thursday to review preventive measures and preparedness.

According to a statement issued by Sikkim’s information and public relations department, the virus was detected in the carcass of an owl found near Gaikhan ward in the Kabi block of Mangan district.

“Officials informed that the case is currently limited to wild birds and no infection has been reported in domestic poultry or livestock in the district so far,” the statement said.

At the meeting convened by Anant Jain, district collector, Mangan, measures for prevention, control and surveillance, including the identification of possible containment zones, were deliberated.

Officials emphasised that people should avoid handling bird carcasses or approaching birds lying on the ground, as infected birds often lose the ability to fly.

Dr Dechen O. Kaleon, additional director of the animal husbandry & veterinary services department, said that while no cases were detected in domestic species, the infection in the wild owl calls for adequate vigilance.

The statement also mentions that Dr Anita Bhutia, chief medical officer of Mangan district hospital, has said that a few instances of individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms after consuming poultry meat have been reported from some locations and samples have been sent for testing.

“However, these could also be due to common bacterial or viral infections, as no human cases of the virus have been confirmed,” the statement added.

Officials were also advised to sensitise the public about avoiding eating or buying poultry meat during social gatherings such as weddings and to encourage individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to visit the nearest healthcare centre.

Jain stressed that there was no cause for panic at present but urged everyone to remain vigilant to respond promptly if and when required.

A containment order was issued in the Soreng district in the last week of February after confirmed cases of bird flu were detected in poultry farms in two locations.

