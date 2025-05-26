Science camp for madrasah students

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) launched a pilot project in Malda on Saturday aimed at encouraging students in government-aided madrasahs to pursue science at the higher education level.

The initiative began with a sensitisation camp at Malda Model Madrasah in Englishbazar that was inaugurated by WBBME president Sheikh Abu Taher Kamruddin.

The camp was also attended by Banibrata Das, district inspector of schools (secondary education), Md Asif Equebal, assistant secretary of WBBME (northern region), and other senior officials.

“The goal of this pilot project is to motivate students to take up science at the higher secondary and higher education levels with enthusiasm and without fear,” Kamruddin said. “Many students, despite having merit, hesitate to choose science due to misconceptions and anxiety. Our experts are here to help dispel those fears and present science in an engaging and accessible manner.”

As part of the first phase of the project, 10 students each from 17 madrasahs in Malda that offer science at the higher secondary level were invited to participate in the camp.

“The response was encouraging,” said Md Asif Equebal. “This is the first such camp under the initiative envisioned by the board and its president. We plan to organise similar camps in other districts in the future.”

Das, the district inspector of schools, praised the academic achievements of madrasah students in recent years. “Students from state-aided madrasahs have consistently demonstrated academic excellence,” said Das. “Many of them have the potential to contribute significantly to scientific research. This project could become a pioneering step.”

Plus Two science students praised the camp. "The six-hour session boosted our confidence. We hope such camps are held more frequently,” said one of the students.