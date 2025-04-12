Schools in Bengal to begin summer break early from April 30 due to extreme heat

In view of the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions, the West Bengal government on Friday advanced the summer vacation in schools from April 30, except those located in the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Usually, the summer vacation in West Bengal schools begins in the second week of May.

Asked about the duration of the summer vacation, Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters: "Due to the extreme heat conditions, summer vacations had been advanced in past years also. We will decide on the period (of vacation) after assessing the situation at an appropriate time." A notification issued by the School Education department said the teaching and non-teaching staff will also remain on leave "as a special case during the period or till the schools reopen, subject to the direction issued by the competent authorities." The staff of schools "shall make suitable arrangements for conducting extra classes after re-opening of schools to make up the loss due to preponement of summer vacation in the interest of students," the notification said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on April 3 said the summer vacation will begin from April 30 for the interest of students.

"The school education department will issue a notification to this effect later on," she had said.

