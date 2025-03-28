Sandakphu sheepdog has its day: 'Distinct breed' tag from Turkey-based International Kennel Club

The Bhote Kukur, a highland sheepdog found in the Sandakphu region of Darjeeling and the Nepal mountains, has been recognised as a distinct breed by the Turkey-based International Kennel Club.

The large and fearsome-looking dog, which has a thick coat of fur and closely resembles the Tibetan mastiff, weighs up to 45kg and is known for its deep and resonant bark. It is mostly bred by nomads to protect their livestock at altitudes above 11,000 feet, but there are a few in Darjeeling town too.

“The recognition is significant and most welcome,” Partha Sekhar Chatterjee, who has judged dog shows in more than 30 countries including the Melbourne Royal Show, told The Telegraph over the phonefrom Calcutta.

“If a breed is recognised by an international kennel club, that helps it spread around the world. Also,a recognised breed cantake part in dog shows affiliated with this particular kennel club.”

Recognition can therefore protect a rare breed from extinction — a fate believed to have befallen the Hare Indian Dog, formerly found in northern Canada, and the Hawaiian Poi Dog, for instance.

Chatterjee said that kennel clubs, which have partners in different countries, recognise a breed by framing a breed standard — a detailed, written description of how a member of the breed should ideally look, move and act. A breed standard serves as a guideline for breeders and judges.

The International Kennel Club (IKC) formulated the breed standard for Bhote Kukur in consultation with breeders from Nepal.

Fatih Pehlivan, IKC president, said in a WhatsApp message to this newspaper that the organisation operated in more than 40 countries, including India.

“IKC was established with the aim of researching the national breeds of each country by expert judges and promoting the world of dogs and organising competitions and establishing registries,” Pehlivan said.

The breed standard for the Bhote Kukur says: “As a consequence of the change in the lifestyle of traditional nomads, the breed has reduced in number….”

Experts could not put a figure on the current Bhote Kukur population.

Sandeep Lakhotia, secretary of the Pet Animal Lovers Society, Darjeeling, said there were still “a significant number” in the Sandakphu area and Darjeeling town.

“The puppies sell for anything between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. Breed recognition will increase the price of the puppies as the kennels that breed the dog can now provide proper pedigree certificates,” Lakhotia said.

A Bhote Kukur lives 13 to 16 years.