Rs 11 crore allocated by state government for renovation of 56 Siliguri schools

Fifty-six schools under the jurisdiction of both the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) are slated for major renovation and infrastructure upgrades.

The state government has allocated funds amounting to ₹11 crore for the purpose.

The SMC covers urban areas while the SMP has jurisdiction over the rural areas of the Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

The project, aimed at benefiting over one lakh students across both primary and higher secondary levels, falls under the Sarva Shiksha Mission.

“We will begin work across 56 schools in the subdivision,” said Arun Ghosh, the sabhadhipati of the SMP.

“Key improvements will include enhanced toilet facilities, construction of boundary walls, and the introduction of smart classrooms, depending on individual school needs,” Ghosh added.

The SMP sabhadhipati confirmed that funds had already been sanctioned by the state government and work would commence soon, especially in schools struggling with outdated or insufficient infrastructure.

Sources revealed that in 2023, a proposal was created to allocate funds to four heritage schools established before independence.

However, only Siliguri Boys’ High School, established in 1918, received financial aid for renovation.

The other schools — Jyotsnamayee Girls’ High School, set up in 1929, Narasingha High School and Khoribari High School, established in 1944 and 1945, are still awaiting financial approval.

They are not included in the current list of 56 schools.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has announced its own set of school development projects in the Kurseong subdivision of Darjeeling district.

Three schools — Dowhill Primary School, Pankhabari High School, and Dudhia Primary School — are set to undergo targeted upgrades.

According to S.P. Sharma, the chief public relations officer of the GTA, Dowhill Primary School will receive comprehensive infrastructural improvements for its 80–90 students. Pankhabari High School, which has nearly 1,000 students, will be equipped with smart classrooms to promote digital learning.

At Dudhia Primary School, which serves around 50 students, both renovation and expansion efforts are planned to enhance the overall academic environment.

GTA officials said that while the exact project costs have not been finalised, detailed project reports (DPRs) are currently being prepared.

Engineers will soon conduct site visits to assess the requirements and finalise the budget.

The GTA is a semi-autonomous council for the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of Bengal.