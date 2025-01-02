Rival camps come to blows on TMC birthday as leaders clash on foundation day

Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, turned 27 on its foundation day on Wednesday, with Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee issuing lofty statements, but the day was marred by a dogfight between the party’s South 24-Parganas "strongmen" Saokat Molla and Arabul Islam.

“Roshni chand se hoti hai, sitaron se nahi, Mohabbat Trinamool Congress se hoti hai, aur kisi se nahi (The moon can cause nocturnal illumination, not the stars, Trinamool Congress can cause one to fall in love, nobody else)!” wrote TMC supremo and Bengal chief minister in her statement.

“On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I wholeheartedly thank every single member of our extended family. Over the course of two decades, every protest, every victory, and even every challenge has reaffirmed our core belief: politics is not about power but about SERVICE,” she added in her post on X.

She urged "every Trinamool soldier" to renew the pledge "to fight for the people", and remember that "the soul of our party is rooted in the ethos of Maa, Mati, Manush.”

Mamata had formed the party as a breakaway faction of the Congress in 1998 and brought it to power in Bengal 13 years later in 2011, felling the 34-year Left Front government. Trinamool is now the fourth-largest party in the Lok Sabha, and has 227 seats in Bengal’s 294-seat Assembly.

“As we welcome 2025, let us look ahead with hope and determination. Each new year brings an opportunity to start afresh, to chart a path guided by courage, compassion and purpose,” wrote Abhishek, Mamata’s heir-apparent and Trinamool national general secretary.

“Let this year inspire us to rise above challenges, foster harmony and work hand in hand towards a brighter future for all. May we find strength in unity, kindness in our hearts and resilience in the face of every trial,” he added. “Here’s to a year filled with meaningful progress, shared joy and abundant opportunities. Wishing you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025!”

Despite these statements from the top duo, social and mainstream media stayed inundated with news of yet another Islam-Molla episode over the dominance of Bhangar.

Former MLA and Bhangar panchayat samiti chief Islam was allegedly manhandled, and his car was vandalised allegedly by a faction of party supporters at Hatisala while he was returning after a foundation day event in Polerhat hosted by Molla's supporters.

Islam allegedly "gatecrashed" the event, angering the Molla camp.

Stones were allegedly thrown and he was abused. The clash in Hatisala escalated soon, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge to get a grip on the increasingly violent conflict.

Molla, Trinamool’s Canning Purba MLA and its observer for Bhangar, accused Islam of inciting tension. Molla alleged that Islam kept trying to hoist the party flag, although it had already been hoisted by the local leadership.

Islam, who was arrested in February last year for his alleged involvement in the murder of an ISF panchayat election candidate, was recently released on bail. Following his release, Islam has been actively trying to regain lost ground, as in his absence Molla had established dominance in the troublesome Bhangar hub of South 24-Parganas, barely outside city limits.

Islam being denied a chamber at the panchayat samiti, despite being its chief, further fanned the flames.

Trinamool insiders said that on Wednesday, the Bhangar leadership organised events by all 13 local area committees, now predominantly controlled by Molla’s loyalists. Islam purportedly went about trying to re-hoist the party flag in some of those events, which the rival faction did not like.

However, apparently the two factions came to blows only in Polerhat.

Contacted, Islam was brief in his response and said the party leadership knew who was truly responsible.

“He (Islam) is trying to foment tension and create factionalism," Molla said. "I will complain to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee."