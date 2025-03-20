RG Kar incident protesting doctor Subarna Goswami demoted, transferred

The state health department on Thursday transferred Dr Subarna Goswami, joint secretary of the Association of Health Services Doctors, and one of the most prominent faces of the medical community that hit the streets on the alleged corruption in the state-run medical colleges and hospitals that surfaced following the murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last August.

Stationed as the deputy chief medical officer at the Purba Burdwan hospital, Goswami has been appointed as the superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital in Batasia Loop.

Goswami was notified about the government order on Thursday morning. This is the eighth time that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital alumni has been transferred since the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.

(Sourced by the correspondent)

In the aftermath of the protests since the rape and murder of the 31-year old medico, Goswami had spoken out against the Trinamool government, leading the protests. He had also met the parents of the victim and alleged they were offered money by a serving cop in the Kolkata Police.

“This is a reflection of the ruling government’s vindictive nature,” said Dr Subarna Goswami to The Telegraph Online, alleging the transfer as a punishment posting and demotion.

Goswami alleged that doctors who are close to the ruling government are stationed for 15 years in hospitals of their preference. He further alleged that doctors who are protesting against corruption and threat culture, and are hitting the streets seeking justice are being transferred.

The medical practitioner, who joined the service in 2004 at the Sultanpur block primary health centre, was first transferred in 2012.

“I have been transferred to a small tuberculosis hospital in Darjeeling, and the post is of a lower rank. The hospital does not have any patients either, and hence, it is just a post with no work. If you notice the trajectory, ever since the Abhaya movement, I have been summoned to Lalbazar, the medical council filed a baseless diary at Salt Lake’s Electronic Complex Police Station. ” shared Goswami.

The protesting doctor condemned the continuous attack of voice of dissent on the medical fraternity as well as the civil society. “I am seeing this as an attack on the protesting voices and as a prize for looking into the eye of the ruling government and asking questions. Whether they send me to Burdwan or Darjeeling, the fight against corruption will continue,” he said.

Goswami will decide his next course of action after discussing with his seniors and colleagues.

The Joint Platform of Doctors will stage a protest march to Swasthya Bhawan on Thursday evening to protest against the transfer order.

Dr. Sunetra Majumdar, Deputy CMOH-IV, will be replacing Goswami.