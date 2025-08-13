RG Kar crime anniversary: Kolkata Police arrest one for 'assaulting' police constable during protest

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a person from here for allegedly being involved in assaulting the guard of an IPS officer during 'Nabanna Abhiyan', a march to the West Bengal secretariat, last week, an officer said.

The person, identified as Chandan Gupta, a resident of Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested from Bow Bazar area in central Kolkata this morning, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The person has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempting to kill constable Prasanta Poddar, who is a guard of DC SSD Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta. He is being questioned," the officer said.

Chaos and violent agitations dominated the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah on August 9, a day that marked the completion of one year of the rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The search for other accused is underway," he said.

Seven FIRs were filed against several individuals, including BJP MLAs Ashok Dinda, Agnimitra Paul and other leaders, for allegedly obstructing security personnel from performing their duties, assaulting them and causing damage to public properties during the march to the West Bengal secretariat on August 9.

Incidentally, the father of the deceased doctor had filed an FIR, accusing the police of torturing his wife during the protest.

Reacting to the allegation, police commissioner Manoj Verma said an inquiry was underway into a complaint alleging that four to five police personnel assaulted the mother of the doctor during the Nabanna Abhiyan protest.

Verma told a Bengali news channel that investigators have not yet found any footage corroborating the claim of police assault but are "still trying to identify the exact moment and how the injury occurred." He added that the case remains in the inquiry stage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.