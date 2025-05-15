Return of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India sparks political slugfest between TMC and BJP

The return of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India has sparked a wave of celebration in his family in Rishra, Hooghly.

At the same time, it has triggered a political tussle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with each vying to take credit for his safe return from Pakistan's custody after 21 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A phone call from the BSF headquarters on Wednesday morning instantly changed the mood in the so-far gloomy Shaw household. Rajni, Purnam's pregnant wife, informed other family members about the good news they had been waiting for since April 23, when the soldier was detained by the Pakistan Rangers.

"I was praying for his return when the phone rang. It was around 10.30am when a BSF officer on the other end of the phone informed me that P.K. Shaw had just returned safely to India and that my husband would speak to me soon. Around 12.30pm, my husband called me up," Rajni told reporters.

"I am so happy, my ordeal has ended. He made a video call from a colleague's phone and we spoke for a few minutes. He said he was safe and asked me to relax. I thank everyone, including our chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all those who stood by us during this time of crisis," a visibly happy Rajni said.

BSF officers received Purnam at the Attari-Wagah border as part of an exchange programme, during which a detained Pakistani Ranger was returned to Pakistan.

Since Shaw, 37, was detained by Pakistani forces after he "inadvertently" crossed into the neighbouring country’s territory, only her prayers kept Rajni, 34, going.

She said she couldn’t express her emotions on hearing her husband's voice after 21 days.

"I can only say that not even my enemies should experience what I endured over the past 21 days while he was in Pakistan," Rajni, who had travelled to the BSF office in Pathankot to seek information about her husband, said.

Despite the harrowing experience, Rajni expressed her willingness to see her husband continue his duty at the border.

As the news spread, relatives brought packets of sweets, and celebrations broke out on PT Laha Street in Rishra. Family members began distributing sweets among neighbours.

"We had all been waiting for this moment for 21 days. Finally, my son has been released from the custody of an enemy nation. I invite everyone to visit our home and share our joy with sweets," said Bholanath Shaw, the jawan’s father.

Shaw’s release has also ignited a political credit war. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called Rajni soon after the news broke, her third such call since Sunday. Mamata informed her that the state government had done its best to facilitate Shaw's return.

During the conversation, Rajni thanked Mamata for her support. The chief minister said that the Bengal DGP had been in regular contact with his BSF counterpart.

Shortly after Mamata’s call, BJP state president and Union minister of state, Sukanta Majumdar, also called Bholanath Shaw to congratulate him and stressed that the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the initiative to secure Shaw’s return.

The ruling TMC quickly shared Mamata’s conversation with Rajni on its social media handle, claiming the chief minister and state government had been involved from day one, prompting criticism from BJP leaders.

Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya posted on social media that neither Mamata nor local Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee played any role in Shaw’s return.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who praised Modi for facilitating the jawan’s return, visited the BSF headquarters in Calcutta to thank officials. In the evening, the Nandigram MLA went to Rishra to meet Shaw’s family.

Rajni and other family members, however, refrained from getting involved in the political blame game.

They thanked Modi, Mamata and ministers for their efforts in ensuring Shaw’s return.