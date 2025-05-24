Rainfall, thunderstorm across Bengal from May 24 to 30: IMD forecast

The southwest monsoon officially set in over Kerala today marking the beginning of the monsoon season in the subcontinent.

With a cyclonic circulation persisting over north coastal Odisha and its neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level, Bengal is set to experience a spell of thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning activity over the next 4 to 5 days, driven by a favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall may commence from May 28 over several districts of South Bengal.

IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from deep sea areas and the coastal stretch of West Bengal and Odisha from May 28 and 29, as squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph is likely to prevail over the central Bay and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and later along the coast.

May 24

Thunderstorms with gusty wind reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall may occur at one or two places across all districts of south Bengal.

North Bengal, too, is expected to witness thunderstorm activity with similar wind speeds and rainfall in the districts of Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

May 25

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty wind reaching 40–50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are forecasted for one or two places in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia and East Burdwan districts.

The remaining districts in the region may see thunderstorms with lower wind speeds of 30–40 kmph.

In north Bengal, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will likely experience similar conditions with gusts of 40–50 kmph.

Other districts in north Bengal will see thunderstorms with wind speeds between 30–40 kmph.

May 26

For south Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind reaching 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are likely at one or two locations in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

North Bengal districts of North Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are expected to see thunderstorms with stronger winds of 40–50 kmph, while the rest of the region will likely experience wind speeds between 30–40 kmph along with lightning and moderate rain.

May 27

In south Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty wind (30–40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to affect one or two places in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

May 28

All districts in south Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall ranging between 7–11 cm is expected at one or two locations in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur.

In north Bengal, Coochbehar district may receive heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm.

May 29

Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is expected to lash North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram in South Bengal.

Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar districts in north Bengal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on this day.

May 30

In south Bengal, heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm is forecasted for East and West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, Birbhum and Hooghly districts.

North Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Malda are expected to witness heavy rainfall of similar intensity.

The expected thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity may lead to some damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticultural produce.

There is a risk of lightning strikes, especially in open fields and possible traffic disruptions in urban areas.

People have been advised to take shelter in safe locations during thunderstorms and avoid taking refuge under trees or near electric poles, as well as stay away from water bodies.