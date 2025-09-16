Race for youths in Siliguri to mark 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) — the BJP’s youth front — will host a road race for youths in Siliguri on September 22 to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The ‘Namo Yuva Run” will be organised in Siliguri on September 22 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after, as a similar road race has been scheduled in the city on September 21. Bharat Chhetri, a former Olympian and ex-captain of the national hockey team, has been selected as the ambassador of the upcoming run,” Raju Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling, said at a press conference here

on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-kilometre-long race is an initiative of the youth affairs ministry’s “Fit India” and anti-drug campaigns.

Bista, while talking to reporters, appealed to youths across all eight districts of north Bengal to participate.

“The event will be hosted to disseminate the message of physical fitness and a missive against drug abuse. I am requesting all youth, irrespective of their political lines, to join the race here,” said the MP.

He mentioned that the race will begin at 7am.

“We have shortlisted some probable routes. The final route would be finalised soon,” Bista said.