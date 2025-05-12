Project to document and conserve Alipurduar’s heritage; 40 sites in newly formed society's historical tourism pitch for district

The newly formed Alipurduar Heritage Society has started a project to document and preserve the district’s rich historical heritage.

As a part of this initiative, the society has already identified 40 sites of historical significance that could be developed under the umbrella of historical tourism.

Once the documentation is complete, the society plans to submit a proposal to the state government, seeking conservation efforts and official heritage status for several sites.

This marks the first time such a dedicated organisation, focused on the promotion and preservation of historical landmarks, has been established in the district.

The society, which was set up less than a month ago, also aims to support researchers interested in studying these sites and open new avenues for academic exploration and cultural awareness.

“Our goal is to highlight Alipurduar’s historical richness, much like Murshidabad, which is already a prominent heritage tourism destination,” said Subhomoy Dutta, secretary of the society.

“When people think of Alipurduar, they usually think of forests and teagardens, but the district also has immense potential for historical tourism,” he added.

Among the 40 sites identified is Buxa Fort, which served as a detention camp during India’s independence movement.

The other sites, most of which are over a century old, include the Buxa Post Office, Kulkuli Haat (an old local bazar), Kumargram Police Station, Alipurduar Circuit House, Alipurduar High School, Edward Memorial Library and the Alipurduar town railway station.

The society is also advocating for the restoration and conservation of the museum near the Buxa Fort, which is in a deplorable condition.

“Many of these locations are not well known, even among locals. It is our responsibility to bring these places into the spotlight and preserve their legacy,” Dutta added.

Suman Kanjilal, TMC MLA from Alipurduar and the president of the society, was optimistic about the project’s future.

“Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee has always shown deep concern for the development of Alipurduar. If the proposal reaches her, I am confident the state government will act. It’s important for the younger generation to learn about the district’s cultural and historical wealth.”