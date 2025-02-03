Popular government-run town hall in Siliguri to soon get a facelift, new projector

Dinabandhu Mancha, the popular government-run town hall in Siliguri, will soon get a facelift and a new projector.

“We will install a new projector worth around ₹50 lakh with financial assistance from the state information and cultural affairs department so that regular films can be screened at the Dinabandhu Mancha. Some other infrastructural development works will also be carried out,” said mayor Gautam Deb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor also chairs the advisory committee of the Dinabandhu Mancha. The advisory committee comprises representatives of the Siliguri sub-divisional administration, civic body, thespian and cultural organisations.

Deb held a meeting with the representatives of its members on January 31.

A source said that during the meeting the mayor spoke with officials of the state information and cultural affairs department. It was decided that while 50 per cent of the amount will be provided by the department the rest will be pitched by

the SMC.

The 700-seater theatre was established in the early 90s. It is a government art centre where film shows and cultural events are supposed to be held. Over the years, due to lack of proper maintenance, film shows have stopped here.