Police in Cooch Behar seize over 40,000 bottles of cough syrup, 1.5 lakh sedative tablets

Police in Cooch Behar seized illegal consignments of cough syrups and sedative tablets from different locations on Friday.

Altogether, over 40,000 bottles of syrup and nearly 1.5 lakh pieces of tablets were seized during the raids.

Sources said that a team from Pundibari police station intercepted a truck parked near a godown on the outskirts of Cooch Behar town on Friday.

As they searched the vehicle that bore a registration number of Uttar Pradesh, 19,800 bottles of cough syrups were found.

The police team also raided the nearby godown and found another 21,450 bottles of syrup inside, along with six cartons containing 1,15,200 capsules.

The truck’s driver and his helper have been arrested.

In another incident, a team of the Kotwali police raided the residence of one Debajyoti Mukherjee in ward 7 of Cooch Behar town on Friday evening and recovered around 30,000 sedative tablets from there.

They also raided the residence of one Utpal Dey in the same locality and seized some tablets and around 30 bottles of cough syrup from there.

Both Dey and Mukherjee have been arrested.

Police officers suspect that the cough syrup bottles and tablets were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

“These medicines already have a huge demand among drug abusers in Bangladesh. We suspect that these items were brought to Cooch Behar and stored in these specific places for smuggling. Those arrested during the raids will be questioned for information about these consignments,” said a police officer.