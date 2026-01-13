PF dues in tea sector reached Rs 100 crore under PM Modi: Ritabrata Banerjee

Bengal INTTUC president Ritabrata Banerjee said on Monday that provident fund (PF) dues in the north Bengal tea industry reached around ₹100 crore after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister because of non-payment by a section of companies to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a central government entity.

“It is unfortunate that during Narendra Modi’s tenure as the Prime Minister, the PF dues have increased to around ₹100 crore. We suspect some nexus as no steps have been taken against the tea companies, which have not deposited the workers’ PF even after making deductions from their wages,” said Banerjee.

He was speaking at a demonstration organised by the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU), which is affiliated to the INTTUC, in front of the regional office of the EPFO in Jalpaiguri.

“We want a garden-wise list with details of the PF dues to be made public and displayed not only online but also in PF offices and individual tea gardens. If it is not done, we will continue our movement,” the INTTUC leader added.

He reiterated that the BJP had a “tacit understanding” with tea garden owners to suppress the issue of unpaid PF dues.

“Even Andrew Yule, a company which functions under the Union ministry of heavy industries and owns four tea estates in the Dooars, has not deposited the workers’ PF. The total PF dues in these gardens are around ₹10 crore,” said Banerjee.

He alleged that ahead of the elections, the BJP had made false promises about reviving the north Bengal tea industry. “This time will be no different,” added Banerjee.

The INTTUC leader said the BJP leaders, including central ministers, had earlier promised to take over several closed Duncan-owned tea gardens in north Bengal. “They did nothing. It was chief minister Mamata Banerjee who later took initiatives to reopen these gardens,” he added.

Ritabrata said the INTTUC had launched a campaign in tea gardens ahead of the elections to counter the BJP’s false narratives on the tea industry, and to showcase the work done by the state government.

Several district Trinamool leaders were present at the demonstration.

‘Committee invalid’

Ritabrata Banerjee said on Monday that the recently announced Jalpaiguri district committee of the INTTUC was not valid.

“I have heard that Tapan Dey (the district INTTUC president) has announced a district committee without the signature of the district Trinamool president. For any frontal organisation of the party, it is mandatory to have the district president’s approval and signature. Therefore, the committee announced by Tapan Dey is invalid. A full-fledged district committee will be announced later,” said Ritabrata.

A few days ago, Dey had announced the district committee on social media with his own signature and that of Trinamool district chairman Khageswar Roy. The committee excluded INTTUC district vice-president Punyabrata Maitra.

“Tapan Dey had discussed the issue with district Trinamool president Mahua Gope, who reportedly asked him to wait a few days because of her work commitments. However, Dey went ahead and announced the committee unilaterally,” said a source.

Dey was absent from the agitation held in front of the regional PF office on Monday. Contacted, he dodged a reply to questions about the announcement of the state INTTUC president.

“I am unwell and am at home,” was all that he said over the phone.