NIT Durgapur professor Indrajit Basak succumbs to burns from lab blast

The National Institute of Technology Durgapur professor who was injured in an explosion while working at the institute’s laboratory, passed away in a Delhi hospital on Monday.

Indrajit Basak, 64, had suffered almost 80 to 90 per cent burns all over his body, including his face during the explosion on April 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors put Basak on a ventilator and were trying to improve his condition.

Sources at the NIT said professor Indrajit Basak was carrying out research work with his final-year students on thermite welding outside the laboratory of the mechanical engineering department when the accident occurred.

Professor Basak, a resident of Recall Park in Durgapur’s city center, and a student, Akash Majhi, from Asansol, were seriously injured when the sudden blast caused them both to suffer burns.

Following the explosion, both were rushed to a private hospital at Gandhi More in Durgapur. While student Majhi sustained minor injuries, the condition of professor Basak was more serious.

State minister Pradeep Majumder said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. My condolences to his students and family."

NIT authorities described the incident as "unfortunate".

The incident has raised concerns over lab safety protocols in premier research institutes. NIT’s public relations officer, Srikrishna Rai, has said the administration has launched an internal probe to determine the cause of the chemical leakage.

Sources said the possibility of impurities in the materials used for the experiment could be a factor.

The explosion not only caused injuries but also led to partial damage in the research lab.

The department has suspended lab-based activities until further notice.