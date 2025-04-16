Durgapur: Professor and a student suffer burns from lab blast National Institute of Technology

A professor and a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Durgapur suffered severe burns and had to be hospitalised on Tuesday after a chemical spilled out of a container and splashed on them following an explosion when the duo were carrying out research work near a laboratory.

Doctors at the private hospital in Durgapur, where the victims have been admitted, said professor Indrajit Basak, a resident of West Burdwan town, suffered almost 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries and had to be put on ventilator support as his condition was critical.

Final-year student Akash Maji, a resident of nearby Asansol, is reportedly stable.

"The professor is a diabetic and suffered almost 80 to 90 per cent burns all over his body, including his face. He is around 64 years old. We have put him on a ventilator and are trying our best to improve his condition," said Koushik Pal, a doctor treating him at the hospital.

Sources at the NIT said professor Basak was carrying out research work with his final-year students on thermite welding outside the laboratory of the mechanical engineering department when the accident occurred.

One of the final-year students, Debabrata Hembram, said the research work was going on normally when suddenly an explosion occurred and chemicals splashed on the professor and Indrajit, who had been standing close to the site of the experiment. Two more students suffered minor burns. "We all rushed four to the medical unit of our institute and from there the professor and Indrajit were shifted to the hospital. The students who suffered minor injuries were released after primary treatment," said Hembram.

NIT authorities described the incident as "unfortunate".

"The condition of professor Indrajit Basak is critical. We are constantly consulting with the doctors. If necessary we will take him to Delhi for better treatment by air ambulance. The condition of the student is stable. The incident is very unfortunate," said Srikrishna Rai, the official spokesperson for NIT, Durgapur.