Tuesday, 19 August 2025

26,000 SSC teacher jobs scrapped as Supreme Court dismisses review petitions

Even for candidates who had cleared the process and served for years, the decision means an abrupt loss of livelihood

Our Web Desk Published 19.08.25, 09:17 PM
Teacher Protest in Kolkata

Teacher Protest in Kolkata file picture

Candidates from the 2016 teacher recruitment drive in West Bengal faced a blow on Tuesday after the Supreme Court dismissed all review petitions in the controversial SSC teacher recruitmentase.

On Tuesday, a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kumar closed the door on further appeals.

According to reports, when the petitioners’ counsel, Menoka Goswami, asked about the fate of the petitions, Justice Kumar said that he had already decided, and all petitions were dismissed

The ruling effectively upholds the Calcutta High Court’s earlier order canceling nearly 26,000 teacher appointments.

The high court had struck down the appointments citing corruption in the 2016 State School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process.

The cancellation affected both eligible and ineligible candidates, creating deep uncertainty across schools in the state.

The state government, the SSC, and many of those recruited had challenged the high court’s decision before the Supreme Court.

But the apex court, in its initial judgment, upheld the cancellation. Hoping for relief, several candidates then filed review petitions.

